Oh, baby! The Handmaid’s Tale actress Yvonne Strahovski announced that she is pregnant and expecting her first child with her husband, Tim Loden.

“I am very excited to finally be able to share my special news – I’m going to be a Mama! ❤,” the 35-year-old wrote alongside an Instagram photo of herself debuting her baby bump in a red maxi dress on Friday, May 11. “So very exciting to watch & feel this little Peanut growing every day! ❤❤❤.”

Strahovski and Loden secretly tied the knot in Northern California after over the summer of 2017 after more than six years of dating. The Chuck alum revealed she was married in September at the 2017 Emmy Awards in Los Angeles.

“We ended up jumping in the lake in our suit and gown, just to cool down,” Strahovski told E! News on the red carpet at the time. “It was ridiculously hot. But we had a great time.”

Loden added: “We all made it through and did some dancing. It was fantastic.”

Strahovski opened up to Stellar magazine in April about how her Handmaid’s Tale’s character, Serena Joy, has affected her opinions on motherhood.

“It hasn’t put me off at all, it’s definitely something I want for my future,” she said about her character’s infertility struggles. “But it has made me wary of starting that process. I just always imagine if I have a child at work – screaming at people or throwing things around – how on earth will that affect something growing inside of me?”

New episodes of The Handmaid’s Tale are released on Hulu on Wednesdays. The series was picked up for a third season on May 2.

