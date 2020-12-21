“Two little miracles!” Pregnant Lauren Burnham and Arie Luyendyk Jr. revealed they have twins on the way.

“Love them with all my heart already,” the former Bachelor, 39, wrote via Instagram on Monday, December 21, alongside three ultrasound photos.

The Shades of Rose designer, 29, added with a post of her own: “We maaaay have left out one small detail.”

The former reality stars shared the shocking moment they found out during an ultrasound appointment via YouTube. Burnham told her doctor to “shut up” at the time, while her husband asked, “Two? No way. Oh, my God. You’re kidding me. Are you serious?”

The pregnant star added that they were “just joking about” having multiples and asked the Bachelorette alum if it was his “fault” since they don’t run in her family and the Netherlands native has identical twin brothers. “No wonder I feel like I’m gonna die every day,” Burnham joked.

The Bachelor Nation members announced on Saturday, December 19, that their 19-month-old daughter, Alessi, is going to be a big sister.

“It’s hard to know what to say right now,” the Virgina native captioned an Instagram video featuring their family of three and her baby bump. “I’ve been crying on and off for the past three months. Right now is no different. So so grateful.”

As for Luyendyk Jr., the race car driver joked that 2020 had “completely redeemed itself.”

The pair met and fell in love on season 22 of The Bachelor and tied the knot in January 2019 in Hawaii. Alessi arrived four months later. While trying to conceive baby No. 2, the couple suffered a miscarriage.

By August, they were on their second month of trying to conceive again, Burnham exclusively told Us Weekly in August. “I was always afraid that it wouldn’t work. I think that’s kind of a valid fear if you’ve gone through something like that or just a fear of having to go through it again,” she said. “So that’s scary, but you can’t really think of all the scary things you just have to move on.”