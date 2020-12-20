Bachelor alum Lauren Burnham revealed on Saturday, December 19, that she is pregnant with her second child with husband Arie Luyendyk Jr. after the couple suffered a devastating miscarriage earlier this year.

“It’s hard to know what to say right now,” Burnham, 29, captioned a video on Instagram that showed the couple with their daughter, Alessi, 19 months, who wore a T-shirt with the words Big Sister. “I’ve been crying on and off for the past 3 months…right now is no different. So so grateful.” The video also featured Burnham revealing her tiny baby bump.

Luyendyk posted about the happy news as well, sharing two photos on his account and writing, “And then 2020 completely redeemed itself!” The pics showed the happy family as the former race car driver held up a sign that read “BIG SISTER JULY 2021.”

The couple, who wed in January 2019 after meeting on season 22 of the ABC dating show, revealed in May that they’d had a miscarriage, sharing a video on their YouTube channel that showed their initial joy of their surprise news followed by the heartbreaking loss a couple of months into the pregnancy.

In September, Burnham revealed in an Instagram Q&A that they’d “been trying for a couple of months” to get pregnant again.

“I know it’s not been long yet, but since our miscarriage we’ve wanted another baby so bad,” she added. “I’ve been sad & discouraged the last couple of months bcuz of it, but trying to stay positive! It will happen when it’s our time.”

The Virginia native told Us Weekly in August that while they were back in baby-making mode, she “was always afraid that it wouldn’t work. I think that’s kind of a valid fear if you’ve gone through something like that or just a fear of having to go through it again.”

The couple faced another challenge last month when Luyendyk, 39, was diagnosed with coronavirus.

“Many of you have been wondering … why we’ve been so absent on social media and why I’m sitting, like, 25 feet away from the girls,” he said in an Instagram Story video on November 26. “It’s because I actually tested positive for COVID … like, nine days ago. Tomorrow I get to go in and see if I’m all clear. It’s been rough, I’ve gotta say. It’s not been easy.”

He explained that he was isolating from his wife and baby.

“I’ve been on the other side of the house,” Luyendyk said. “Lauren has been really sweet. She’s been keeping me fed. She just slides some food outside and then I go get it.”