Getting ready for mini Bachelor Nation members! Jenna Cooper, Lauren Burnham and more Bachelor alums have snapped sweet shots of their baby bumps over the year.

The Shades of Rose creator welcomed her and Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s daughter, Alessi, in May 2019. Before giving birth to their baby girl, Burnham spent six months documenting her pregnancy progress.

“I’m 30 weeks old and the size of a zucchini!” the Virginia native wrote via Instagram in March 2019, speaking from her baby-to-be’s perspective. “Busy day in here, lemme tell ya. This morning Mom went for a check up and my little heart is beating strong at 150bpm. Did you know right now I have 20/400 vision? I’m still wearing some thick glasses in here, but my eyesight is getting better each day.”

Burnham added at the time: “I’m getting bigger per usual and Mom has been too. She gained three pounds in the last two weeks and we are both healthy as can be!”

In July 2020, the fashion designer reflected on that time of her life. “It was really difficult,” Burnham exclusively told Us Weekly about the end of her pregnancy. “I could barely breathe or talk. I think I just had way too much ice cream, so I gained a lot more weight than I should have, and it made things really difficult for me. So I won’t do that the next time.”

As for Cooper, the Bachelor in Paradise alum announced in January 2020 that she and her boyfriend, Karl Hudson IV, had a little one on the way.

“I hope you get your daddy’s thoughtfulness and work ethic, and never stop being curious,” the Indiana native captioned her baby bump debut via Instagram at the time. “I hope you can ignore the negativity of the world, and always stand up for yourself. I hope you love Jesus with all your heart, and never forget how special you are. See you in a few months.”

Presley arrived four months months later. “We can’t even describe the overwhelming love and happiness we feel meeting our little sunshine!” the infant’s proud parents told Us in a May 2020 statement. “We are so thankful for everyone’s support, and can’t wait to share more fun updates.”

Keep scrolling to see more ABC personalities’ baby bump photos, from Bekah Martinez to Catherine Giudici.