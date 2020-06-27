Welcome to Bachelor Nation! Britt Nilsson and her husband, Jeremy Byrne, welcomed their first child, a baby girl, on Tuesday, June 23.

The former reality star announced her daughter’s arrival on Friday, June 26, sharing a series of photos and posts on Instagram. “Hello! My Name is Noa Ellis Joy Byrne and I was born June 23 at 5:52 am, 9lb and 21 inches long!! 👑👑👑🥳🥳🥳🥰🥰🥰💕💕💕,” Nilsson wrote.

The Michigan native revealed that Noa has multiple meanings. In Hebrew she said it means “movement” or “motion,” while in Japanese it means “my love” or “from love.”

The new mom continued: “In Hawaiian it means ‘freedom’ or ‘sea of freedom.’ In Arabic it means ‘higher’ and ‘genius.’ To us, it means the cutest little squishy warrior princess angel nugget ever born on this earth. It’s also a biblical story in Numbers about 5 daughters asking Moses for their fathers’ inheritance and God blessing their request before that was even remotely happening in society. Get it girl! So basically we love it for all the reasons!”

Nilsson added that Ellis means, “Yahweh is God” or “My God is Jehovah” or “The Lord is my God” and “JOY means JOY.”

The Bachelor alum, 33, announced in December 2019 that she was pregnant. “Swipe to see who’s inside!!!!” Nilsson captioned her Instagram reveal at the time. “First pic is me at 14 weeks, second is baby Byrne at 10 weeks. I can’t believe our little boobah is zootin all around so much with their little legs and arms, makes me cry!! Can’t wait to keep watching you grow, I already love you so much!”

Two months later, she and Byrne, shared the sex of their baby-to-be with the help of a confetti cannon.

The couple, who wed in September 2017 in Vista, California, were traveling to Taiwan ahead of their little one’s arrival when their home burned down in March. “Just know we are safe, happy, and good and are seeing more than ever that Father God is a wonderful protector, counselor, comforter!” Nilsson wrote alongside Instagram footage following the fire. “And even though I’ve cried a LOT the past weeks, I’ve also felt more LIFE and POWER than when everything is just easy.”

The former model and Bryne started dating in 2016 following her split from Bachelorette alum Brady Toops. While Nilsson came close to leading season 11 of the ABC show the previous year, Kaitlyn Bristowe received more votes for the role from male contestants.

In May 2017, Byrne got down on one knee. After going to Detroit, Michigan, to get Nilsson’s dad’s blessing, he proposed in their home surrounded by white candles and flower petals.

“WE ARE ENGAGED!!!!” his then-fiancée captioned her Instagram reveal. “I’m over the moon!!! The man of my dreams and the most godly, amazing, fun, life-giving, silly, intelligent, wonderful best friend I could ever ask for is my future husband!!!! I have been dreaming of this day forever!! Thank You Jesus!!! Wooo hooooo!!!!! I had no idea it was coming and it was the best day of my life! I love you forever Jeremy Byrne!!!”