



Another Bachelor Nation baby is on the way! Britt Nilsson is pregnant with her and husband Jeremy Byrne’s first child.

“Swipe to see who’s inside!!!!” the Bachelor alum, 32, captioned a Wednesday, December 18, Instagram upload. “First pic is me at 14 weeks, second is baby Byrne at 10 weeks. I can’t believe our little boobah is zootin all around so much with their little legs and arms, makes me cry!! Can’t wait to keep watching you grow, I already love you so much!”

In the former reality star’s first photo, she posed beside a brick wall with her baby bump on display in a tight black dress. The second showed her baby-to-be in an ultrasound.

Jillian Alexis, who also competed for Chris Soules’ heart on season 19 of the ABC show, commented, “I love you so much and you’re going to have the most beautiful baby.”

Nilsson married Byrne in September 2017 in Vista, California. “Jeremy’s great grandfather actually started this ranch way back when, so it’s been in his family forever,” the Michigan native told Us Weekly exclusively at the time. “It’s really beautiful and very nostalgic for Jer for sure.”

The pair got engaged four months earlier. Nilsson shared the news on Instagram at the time, writing, “WE ARE ENGAGED!!!! I’m over the moon!!! The man of my dreams and the most godly, amazing, fun, life-giving, silly, intelligent, wonderful best friend I could ever ask for is my future husband!!!! I have been dreaming of this day forever!! Thank You Jesus!!! Wooo hooooo!!!!! I had no idea it was coming and it was the best day of my life! I love you forever Jeremy Byrne!!!”

After visiting the former model’s dad in Detroit, Michigan, to get his blessing, Byrne proposed to Nilsson in their home surrounded by white candles and flower petals.

The couple started dating in 2016 after Nilsson split from fellow Bachelor Nation star Brady Toops. She came close to leading season 11 of The Bachelorette the previous year, but Kaitlyn Bristowe received more votes from male contestants.