Another Bachelor baby! Jade Roper is pregnant with her and Tanner Tolbert’s third child.

“HERE WE GROW AGAIN!!” the Bachelor alum, 33, captioned her Monday, May 18, Instagram reveal. “It feels so good to be able to finally talk about this pregnancy! If you noticed I haven’t been on social media much the past couple of months, it’s because I was dealing with terrible nausea and fatigue, on top of taking care of two kiddos during a pandemic. Although this time has its uncertainties, we are so thankful and excited for this baby. I truly believe babies being born during this time are here for a special reason, to be light workers.”

The Colorado native who also shares Emerson, 2, and Brooks, 21 months, with the Bachelorette alum, also 33, went on to write, “We are beyond happy to love another baby, to give Emmy and Brooks another sibling and to have our children be so close! #partyof5 #babynumber3.”

In the social media upload, Roper and her children sat on Tolbert while he held up an ultrasound photo.

The Missouri native addd with a post of his own: “Oops we did it again.”

The Bachelor in Paradise alums met and fell in love on season 2 of the ABC show and tied the knot in January 2016.

Earlier this month, the couple told Us Weekly exclusively that they weren’t on the same page about expanding their family. “We’ve talked about it. I think Jade definitely wants one. I am on the fence,” Tolbert explained. “More and more as time goes on, I think I’m joining her side for like, ‘OK, a third would be kind of cool to have.”

His wife chimed in at the time: “I grew up in a family of three kids and he grew up in a family of two kids, so I think we see it the way we grew up. I’ve always just wanted another. I feel like our family is not complete, so I would love to have a third. He’s definitely somebody I’d have to convince.”