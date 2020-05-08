Tanner Tolbert Is ‘on the Fence’ About Having Baby No. 3 With Jade Roper

Mulling it over. Tanner Tolbert and Jade Roper are considering expanding their family, but they’re waiting until they both get on the same page.

“We’ve talked about it. I think Jade definitely wants one. I am on the fence. More and more as time goes on, I think I’m joining her side for like, ‘OK, a third would be kind of cool to have,'” the Bachelorette alum, 33, exclusively told Us Weekly on Thursday, May 7, in promotion of their Nutrisystem partnership.

Roper, also 33, added that she thinks their different viewpoints are the result of how they each were raised.

“I grew up in a family of three kids and he grew up in a family of two kids, so I think we see it the way we grew up,” the model told Us. “I’ve always just wanted another. I feel like our family is not complete, so I would love to have a third. He’s definitely somebody I’d have to convince.”

However, Roper isn’t quite ready to start prepping for that third baby just yet. As for Tolbert, if they decide to have another child he’s ready to get started right away.

“If he wants a third, he wants to do it now and I’m like, ‘I don’t know.’ I feel like I need some time,” Roper said.

Tolbert added, “If we’re doing this, we’re doing this now. That’s my stipulation.”

The couple — who wed in January 2016 — are also the parents of daughter Emerson, 2, and 8-month-old son, Brooks. In March, Tolbert opened up about his struggles connecting with his son in a candid Instagram post.

“Awhile back on Jade’s podcast, I made a comment about how it was taking me a minute to build a bond with Brooks after he was born,” he wrote at the time. “It was the truth and that’s OK. After Brooks was born, I found myself comparing my bond with him to the bond I had with [my daughter], Emmy, and I think that was unfair for me to do to myself. My relationship with Emmy had built up over a couple years, whereas I had just met Brooks. As a man, I didn’t just spend 9 months being pregnant with him, building a bond that way like my wife did. Plus, let me tell ya, babies are hard work. A lot harder than I imagined (I was away at work during most of Emmy’s time as a newborn so in a way, this is my first experience being around it 24/7).”

The pair have had their hands full with two young children amid the coronavirus quarantine, which made it easy for them to fall into some bad food habits. However, Tolbert and Roper have used Nutrisystem to get back on track.

“We had [so] much food delivery at the beginning where, honestly, I wasn’t being very healthy at the beginning of this,” the former reality star explained. “Then we ate through our original supply and we’ve actually been reverting back to Nutrisystem which helped Jade lose some of her baby weight and I lost 25 pounds on it too. It comes right to your door. It’s super easy and is healthy. For me, it’s the snacking. If I want something, I can go grab it. It’s just quick and easy.”

Roper added that it also helps them cut down on their cleanup time after meals. “We’d also have to do dishes five times a day if we cooked every meal and neither of us wants to do that,” she said.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi