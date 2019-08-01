



So scary! Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert welcomed their son on Tuesday, July 30, after a “terrifying” emergency birth in their master closet.

The Bachelor alum’s water broke while she was watching the Bachelorette finale with her husband, 32, and her contractions were immediately six minutes apart. “I knew it was going to be quick,” the reality star, also 32, told Entertainment Tonight on Wednesday, July 31. “I got in the bath just to relax and we were going to go to the hospital [but] all of a sudden, the labor contractions sped up and got so intense. I remember walking by the mirror and looking at my face and the change of my body … and I was like, ‘This is serious.’”

The Colorado native added, “The moment I realized that we weren’t going to make it to the hospital, I was, like, screaming. It took my pain to a whole other level because it became fear.”

Roper went from trying to change into clothes for the hospital to going into labor. “[Tanner, our moms and I] were all in the closet,” she explained. “I’m, like, hunched over, clenching this bench, Tanner’s calling 911 and [the paramedics] got there in six minutes.” The reality star gave birth two minutes after their arrival.

“I could see the whole head [before they came]. He was crowning,” the Bachelorette alum explained. “I was there by myself [and saw] a head of hair, and I was like, ‘Oh, my God, this is actually going to happen.'”

Roper chimed in, “He almost had to catch the baby on his own.”

Now that the Bachelor in Paradise alums’ little one has arrived, joining his 23-month-old older sister, Emerson, the couple are trying to pick a moniker — and considering a nod to Bachelor Nation. “I’ve always liked the name Harrison,” Roper joked, referencing the ABC show’s host, Chris Harrison. “I’ve been joking with Tanner my whole pregnancy.”

The Missouri native, though, isn’t so sure. “Maybe [as] a middle name,” Tolbert said.

