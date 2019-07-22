Hospitals are so sterile! James Van Der Beek and his wife, Kimberly, welcomed baby No. 5 in the comfort of their bedroom on June 15, 2018. The Dawson’s Creek alum shared a photo of the post-birth scene and titled it “Home-Birth Realness.”

There are plenty of perks to delivering where you live. As Van Dmayim er Beek noted in his Instagram post, Kimberly was “in her own shower right after giving birth.”

The Van Der Beeks join a long list of stars including Gisele Bundchen, Mayim Bialik and Cindy Crawford, that have opted to avoid hospital maternity wards. Click through the pictures below to hear their home birth stories.