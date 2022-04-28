Safe and sound. Nearly one month after Lauren Scruggs gave birth to son Ryver, Jason Kennedy detailed the model’s birth experience.

“My wife is incredible,” the journalist, 40, told his Instagram followers on Wednesday, April 27. “She’s been laying low the past few weeks so she can heal. Our home birth didn’t go as planned. After 23 hours, we went to the hospital. Ryver took another 10 hours. Lo had a fourth-degree tear, and we had to do a vacuum birth. Amazing doctor, midwives and team. I’m watching her pump, hold and comfort my son as I type this. I love these moments, I love this feeling and I love how you care for our boy. I love you @thelaurenkennedy.”

Katherine Schwarzenegger commented on the social media upload, calling the California native, 33, “a heroic, strong and gentle mama.” The Gift of Forgiveness author, 32, added, “What a blessing for you and Ryver!”

The couple’s friend Taylor Lautner, for his part, wrote, “LOLA BEAR LETS GOOO.” The Twilight star, 30, met Ryver on April 8, four days after the couple announced the infant’s arrival.

“The one friend that freezes when they hold a baby,” Kennedy captioned an Instagram video of the Michigan native at the time, with Scruggs commenting, “Truly nothing better than Tay. He loves his uncle so much!!”

The Still LoLo author hinted at her hospital birth in an April 14 Instagram post. “I am so grateful we received the wisdom to not hold on too tightly to our birth plan,” the new mom captioned a black-and-white Instagram photo of the newborn. “Truly is an event that is so much out of your control, and whichever way brings your baby safely into the world is the perfect way.”

Kennedy, who wed Scruggs in December 2014 in Texas, commented that the experience was “the wildest 48 hours of” their lives.

The Your Beautiful Heart author gave an update on her postpartum journey on Tuesday, telling her Instagram followers that she “didn’t prepare much or think much of breast-feeding before” giving birth to her son.

“Ryv has latched so well from the beginning and my milk supply has been great,” Scruggs captioned a selfie. “I am feeling so incredibly grateful and kind of surprised. it has been such an honor to give nutrients to my little man. On another note, he just got his tongue tie lasered this week to help with the gas he was having from inhaling too much air and handling it now helps with so many things in the future: eating solid foods, the health of his microbiome, the development of the roof of his mouth and width of his jaw and allergies/sinuses. Who knew!”

Listen to Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood as each week the editors of Us break down the hottest entertainment news stories!