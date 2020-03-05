Getting their pump on! Blake Lively, Rachel McAdams and more celebrity moms haven’t shied away from sharing their pumping journeys on social media.

In January 2020, the Gossip Girl alum gave a glimpse into her working motherhood routine during a Rhythm Section press day. “PUMP,” the actress captioned an Instagram Story photo of her Medela USA pump.

The Los Angeles native’s social media upload came three months after Us Weekly broke the news that she gave birth to her and Ryan Reynolds’ third child. Adding one more baby to her brood after previously welcoming daughters James and Inez was “like going from two to 3,000,” Lively admitted during a Today show appearance at the time.

The Age of Adaline star explained, “We have so many children. It’s pretty crazy. It’s a lot. People say that going from two to three, it’s the same. You know, it’s kind of easy. Those people do not have three kids. It is crazy.”

As for McAdams, the Notebook star shares a son with her boyfriend, Jamie Linden. After the little one’s April 2018 arrival, the Oscar nominee kept her baby boy under wraps — but that didn’t stop her from taking a pumping picture in December 2018.

Photographer Claire Rothstein shared the photo of McAdams in a black nursing bra via Instagram, writing, “This shoot was about 6 months post her giving birth to her son, so between shots, she was expressing/pumping as still breastfeeding. … Breast-feeding is the most normal thing in the world and I can’t for the life of me imagine why or how its is ever frowned upon or scared of. I don’t even think it needs explaining but just wanted to put this out there, as if it even changes one person’s perception of something so natural, so normal, so amazing then that’s great.”

From Ashley Graham pumping in the backseat of an Uber to Kate Upton pumping ahead of her and Justin Verlander’s Valentine’s Day date, more famous moms have shared these moments with their followers. Keep scrolling to see Kourtney Kardashian, Rachel Bilson and more.