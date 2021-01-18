Self-love! The Challenge star Camila Nakagawa celebrated her post-baby body six months after giving birth to her son, Kai.

“I LOVE MY BODY. It is so f–king amazing,” the 32-year-old wrote via Instagram on Sunday, January 17. “In the last year, it: Grew a human, Made space to accommodate said human, Protected my breach baby by allowing me to deliver via c section, Created milk to feed my little man, Let me know I needed to eat more so I could create my milk, and this is all in addition to the wonderful things it does already.”

Alongside the powerful message, Nakagawa reposted a video from her TikTok account that showed her fiercely strutting around at home in a white pumping bra and ripped jeans.

“I feel beautiful, so yes, ya girl is #feelingherself2021,” she added. “#pumpingmom #breastfeeding #feelingmyself #normalizebreastfeeding.”

The MTV personality welcomed her first child in July 2020. She has kept his father’s identity private.

“Baby Kai is simply the most docile, sweet little boy. I knew it was love at first sight the moment I laid my eyes on him,” she exclusively told Us Weekly at the time. “I cannot wait to begin this journey into motherhood and learn and teach with this amazing tiny human. I feel like life has just begun, and I could not be more ecstatic.”

Nakagawa announced in February 2020 that she was expecting. In the months that followed, she documented her pregnancy journey on social media, sharing photos of her baby bump in addition to opening up to her followers about the highs and lows she experienced.

“Going through pregnancy and labor during [the coronavirus] pandemic had its challenges,” the Challenge XXX: Dirty 30 winner told Us in August 2020, noting that she spent much of her time in quarantine working on her baby’s nursery. “Having a special space for him to feel safe in was definitely a must. Even though I am no decorator … I just wanted to create a space that was gender-neutral to allow us to adapt it to his personality as the years go by while bringing in some nature vibes.”

Nakagawa went on to gush about looking forward to Kai’s future, telling Us, “I cannot wait to watch him grow … and see what his personality will be like. To me, life has just begun and it has gotten a whole new meaning. I had no idea love like this existed. Kai makes me a better person every single day.”