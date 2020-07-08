Congrats are in order for Camila Nakagawa! The Challenge winner has given birth to her first child, Us Weekly confirms.

“Baby Kai is simply the most docile, sweet little boy. I knew it was love at first sight the moment I laid my eyes on him,” she told Us exclusively on Wednesday, July 8. “I cannot wait to begin this journey into motherhood, and learn and teach with this amazing tiny human. I feel like life has just begun and I could not be more ecstatic.”

Nakagawa, 31, announced the happy news on Wednesday. In doing so, she confirmed the name she selected for her newborn son.

“At 7 lbs, 4oz. and 20 inches, Kai Aiden is the most perfect little human I have ever met,” she told E! News. “It was love at first sight and I cannot wait to get to know him and for all of the unforgettable memories we will create together.”

The reality star added, “Even though it was not a natural birth as I had planned and I had to have an emergency C-section after my water broke. I feel very happy that [my] baby got to choose his own birthday.” Nakagawa told Us she plans to keep her son’s birthdate under wraps for now.

Nakagawa revealed that she was expecting her first child on February 4. At the time, she shared a photo of herself posing in red lingerie as she cradled her baby bump. “No words,” she captioned the intimate snap.

The MTV personality documented her pregnancy journey across her Instagram page. Though she often showed off her growing belly, she also frequently addressed the highs and lows of her being an expectant mother.

In March, she asked her followers for staycation recommendations because she was experiencing fatigue. “This baby is for sure stealing all the nutrients right out of me,” she previously wrote via Instagram. “[My] kid is needy and they’re not even here yet 😂 . I can’t even believe I’m half way through this pregnancy already😱 Is it crazy that I don’t ever want it to end??? But also, is it crazy that I feel like I desperately need a vacation already 😳 #tiredaf.”

Weeks later, Nakagawa admitted coming up with names was “the hardest part about pregnancy” for her.

Last month, Nakagawa opened up about her baby being in a breech position and what this would mean for her delivery. “[I’ve] been going to the chiropractor, following some daily activities from @spinningbabies at home & wearing my @serolabiomechanics belt to try and help baby flip into the correct position for a normal birth,” she explained via Instagram. “If [my] baby has not flipped, I will have to decide wether [sic] or not to get an external cephalic version.”

The Brazil-born star added, “This procedure always runs the risk of an emergency c-section but I have heard a lot of your guys say you had good experiences with it, so I am definitely considering all my options.

Nakagawa has chosen to keep the identity of her child’s father private.