Over the years, The Challenge has become a sport. That’s definitely the case if you ask some of those who have won multiple times — and there are quite a few.

“We’re literally dangling from tanks, explosions are feet away from us. I mean, the amount of danger and just insanity that takes place with the challenges,” six-time champ Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio tells Us. “They really ratcheted up the insanity and the danger level in season 35. It’s not just our living conditions, but the challenges. What are you guys gonna think of next?”

Since its debut in 1998, the show has continuously changed — from formats to hosts, to competitors. However, there are some stars who just can’t stop winning. Johnny, for example, joined the series in 2006 on The Duel. He has competed on 20 seasons and still holds the title for the most wins. That said, he’s only won one Challenge solo.

Mike “The Miz” Mizanin, one of the most successful to come out of the show, still returns to host reunions — and is still thankful.

“I love that show. And I always feel like like, MTV gave me my start. And so I will always come back to MTV and always do whatever they need me to do, because that’s what they gave me,” the Real World alum says. “They gave me my start. They gave me the confidence that I needed to become a WWE superstar and to lead me to where I am today. So I love the show. Every time it’s on, it’s everyone’s guilty pleasure.”

In the beginning of the show, the format was almost always teams and sometimes a Challenge could have up to nine winners. Over the years, the game changed and winning teams became smaller and smaller.

So, who has won more than one Challenge during their time? There have been quite a few multi-time winners, some of who are still competing today. Scroll through the gallery below to see where they are now.