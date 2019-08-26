



A tough decision. Real World: Boston alum Sean Duffy announced that he would exit Congress in September over “complications” his ninth baby is experiencing ahead of its fall due date.

“Recently, we’ve learned that our baby, due in late October, will need even more love, time, and attention due to complications, including a heart condition,” Duffy, 47, wrote on Facebook on Monday, August 26. “With much prayer, I have decided that this is the right time for me to take a break from public service in order to be the support my wife, baby and family need right now.”

The Republican rep noted his departure was “not an easy” choice. However, he argued that this was “the right decision for my family, which is my first love and responsibility.”

Though he deemed being Congressman “the highest honor of my life,” the former reality TV star also stated that “the time has come for me to focus more on the reason we fight these battles — family.”

“I will be forever grateful for and humbled by the faith and sacred trust you have put in me all these years. I am especially grateful for the prayers said on behalf of our family. We hope they keep coming,” he continued. “I will miss being your Congressman, but I am also looking forward to having more time with my family, being home for more birthdays and hockey games, and having time to enjoy and care for our new baby girl, who is already so loved by our family.”

Duffy will officially step down from his Congressional role on Monday, September 23.

Duffy wed Fox Nation host Rachel Campos-Duffy in 1999. The longtime loves share eight children together: Evita, 19, Xavier, 17, Lucia-Belen, 15, John-Paul, 13, Paloma, 11, MariaVictoria, 9, Margarita, 5, and Patrick, 3.

Campos-Duffy, 47, announced via Instagram in May that she was expecting her ninth child with the politician.

“Buckingham Palace isn’t the only one with big baby news,” the Real World: San Francisco wrote at the time. “We found out God isn’t done with our family yet. Baby #9 coming this fall! Don’t tell us we’re crazy. We prefer brave and full of hope for America’s future!”

Later that week, she shared more details about the news during a Fox & Friends appearance, where one of her colleagues asked if there was “room” for another child in their home. To this, she noted there would “always” be room for more.

“Listen, it was a very long, cold winter,” she joked. “I have a very cute husband. It was bound to happen.”

Sean and Rachel met during Road Rules: All Stars in 1998.

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!