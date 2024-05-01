Jesse Lally is breaking his silence on his new relationship as Bravo fans watch his marriage to Michelle Lally fall apart on The Valley.

“I’m super happy with her,” Jesse, 43, exclusively tells Us Weekly about new love Lacy Nicole. “We’ve been great friends and we newly started dating. She’s just an incredible personality and she’s such a loving soul.”

Jesse is not pushing his new relationship. “We’re just super happy right now to get back to a place of happiness,” he tells Us. ”I just feel more grounded and she’s special. But it’s new, so we’re just taking it slow.”

The reality star also confirmed that Nicole has met his estranged wife and the former couple’s 4-year-old daughter, Isabella. “. She was at the birthday [for Isabella],” he says.” And she has a daughter and they’re really good friends. They’re exactly two years apart.”

Jesse and Nicole made their red carpet debut on Sunday, April 28, alongside Jesse’s costars Janet Caperna and Jason Caperna at Sparkle’s Drag Spectacular at the Comedy Chateau in Hollywood.

While he’s happy with Nicole offscreen, Jesse and Michelle’s issues are just starting to air on The Valley, which premiered last month. Us broke the news of Jesse and Michelle’s breakup days before the Vanderpump Rules spinoff debuted.

“There’s definitely a transformation in my personality and it’s kind of hard for me to watch back. I regret some of the reactive nature that I had,” he tells Us. “To watch back and see the pain and anger that I had because of what was going on — even the pain and anger that was going on that I wasn’t aware of. I’m like, ‘God, I’m way more logical than that. Why did I do this?’ For me, that’s the only thing.”

Jesse and Michelle wed in 2018. She has also moved on with a new partner, rumored to be financial advisor Aaron Nosler.

“We both decided to start dating. We are both dating and I do now have a boyfriend and I’m really happy about that. We are very much aligned,” Michelle said on an episode of the “When Reality Hits” podcast last month. “I feel like instantly when I met him, we aligned with each other. We have the same values, hobbies and it has been very easy. We don’t fight and I’m just so happy all the time.”

During his interview with Us, Jesse recalls initially struggling with Michelle dating other people., “But you put aside that pain and anger and realize that everything is 100 percent about Isabella now and her mental health and her growth. I just want to be the best parent for Isabella,” he explains.

Jesse even extended an olive branch by inviting Michelle’s new man to their daughter’s birthday. “They came over for the birthday and it was fun. I think they were the last to leave and it was just fun to be around all of our friends that we used to be around,” he notes. “He’s a nice guy. I like him.”

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi