Vanderpump Rules viewers will be introduced to some new cast members — and familiar faces — in the spinoff series The Valley.

In 2012, fans were introduced to the staff at Lisa Vanderpump’s West Hollywood restaurant SUR, including Stassi Schroeder, Jax Taylor, Kristen Doute, Tom Sandoval, Katie Maloney and Scheana Shay. The cast faced a major shakeup in 2020 when Stassi, Kristen, Jax, Brittany Cartwright, Max Boyens, Brett Caprioni, Danica Dow and Dayna Kathan departed the series.

Vanderpump Rules blew up even more three years later when news broke about Ariana Madix and Sandoval’s split following an affair with Rachel “Raquel” Leviss. Jax, Kristen and Brittany were subsequently offered their own spinoff series due to the OG show’s success.

According to the synopsis, The Valley will focus on a group of friends as they leave their wild younger years behind in exchange for parenthood and adult life in California’s San Fernando Valley. The upcoming series also stars Kristen’s boyfriend, Luke Broderick, in addition to Jax and Brittany’s other friends.

Vanderpump Rules fans can also expect to see some familiar faces since Lala Kent and Scheana were previously spotted filming for the show. Bravo viewers can expect to see more crossovers happen throughout the first season of The Valley.

Keep scrolling for a guide to every cast member on The Valley: