Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright’s Ups and Downs Over the Years

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright’s love story hasn’t exactly been a fairy tale.

The SUR bartender met Cartwright in between seasons 3 and 4 of Vanderpump Rules in the spring of 2015.

“We met in Vegas. He fell in love with me at first sight,” she recalled during an interview with Bravo in 2017. “He was with another girl, I stole him away and we’ve been together ever since.”

Fans watched the former Hooters server move to Los Angeles to be with Taylor during season 4 of the reality series. While she quickly befriended the cast, their relationship was at the center of the drama after Taylor cheated on Cartwright with former SURver Faith Stowers in between seasons 5 and 6.

“I just kind of fell into a deep hole and that happens out here sometimes. You get sucked into this lifestyle,” Taylor told Us Weekly in November 2018 about his indiscretion. “I hate to use [my father’s death] as an excuse to pick myself up, [but] I don’t think I would have done it unless something happened, something traumatic needed to happen in my life, and it just so happens it was my father. He was kind of that turning point for me to be like, ‘Enough’s enough.’ I just felt like my dad kind of took my body over and was like, ‘This is how you’re going to live the rest of your life the way I think you should live it.’ I’m living my every day — from now until I die — how my dad would live his life.”

Less than a year after the cheating scandal, Taylor proposed in Malibu.

“I see him every single day making efforts and he’s completely changed the way he treats me, the way he talks to me, the way he listens to me. Every single thing about our relationship is better,” Cartwright told Us about learning to trust Taylor again. “I know how much he’s wanting the wedding and how much he’s wanting to marry me, how much effort he’s putting into the wedding, just as much as me. I don’t know, whenever you know somebody as well as I know Jax, you can just tell.”

The twosome exchanged vows in June 2019, but the drama hasn’t stopped. Scroll through for a timeline of their ups and downs: