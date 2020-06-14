Brittany Cartwright is feeling overloaded with emotions as her mom, Sherri Cartwright, battles a health crisis in intensive care while the Vanderpump Rules star also reels over Faith Stowers’ racism allegations.

“Brittany is beyond overwhelmed,” a source tells Us Weekly exclusively. “Her mom is in the hospital, in the ICU, and that matters more than anything else. Imagine dealing with that and combating comments calling her a racist, when she is anything but that?”

Her former costar claimed earlier this month that the 31-year-old had used a racist slur towards her after learning that Stowers had an affair with Brittany’s now-husband, Jax Taylor. “She knows I don’t have a racist bone in my body,” Brittany insisted in an Instagram post on June 5.

“She’s being hit at all angles,” the insider added. “This week has been a lot for her. However, her sole focus has shifted to her mom. That is undoubtedly her top priority and all she is concerned with focusing her energy on. Her mom is her whole world and she’s very worried. She’s also blessed to have a strong support system by her side. Jax has his flaws, but when it comes to being Brittany’s rock, he has not wavered. He is unconditionally and wholeheartedly there for her, as are her closest friends. She knows she is loved and supported as she navigates through this really difficult time.”

Brittany’s rep confirmed to Us on Sunday, June 14, that the Bravo star’s mother “is currently in the ICU due to serious complications from bladder surgery. Brittany has been beside herself and asking for prayers. She is planning to go to Kentucky to be by her mother’s bedside next week – it’s been complicated having visitors at the hospital due to COVID-19 which has been very difficult for Brittany and her family.”

Her mom’s health battle comes as the Vanderpump Rules cast was rocked on Tuesday, June 9, by the firings of Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni after their past racially insensitive remarks resurfaced amid the Black Lives Matter protests.

In an Instagram Live earlier this month, Stowers said that Schroeder and Doute falsely accused her of committing a crime in 2018.

The former SURver claimed that the pair saw a photo of a woman who was accused of robbing people and “called the cops and said it was me.”

Doute, 37, and Schroeder — who Us exclusively revealed is pregnant with her first child — posted public apologies on June 7 after the Next Level Basic author, 31, lost several endorsement deals and was dropped by her agent and publicist.

Boyens and Caprioni, who joined the cast for season 8, apologized for a second time at the show’s June 2 reunion for tweeting racist slurs in the past.