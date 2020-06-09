If any fans of Vanderpump Rules were surprised to learn Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni had been fired — they aren’t alone. The cast of the Bravo hit was also shocked, multiple sources exclusively tell Us Weekly.

“The rest of the cast is just finding out the news about the firings. They are shocked,” one insider tells Us. “There was still no word to the cast about the plans for starting up filming for next season.”

A second source notes that the rest of the cast, which includes Scheana Shay, Tom Sandoval, Ariana Madix, Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright, Tom Schwartz, Katie Maloney, Lala Kent, James Kennedy and Dayna Kathan, learned about the season 9 shakeup when Variety broke the news.

Bravo announced its decision to cut ties with Schroeder, 31, Doute, 37, Boyens, 27, and Caprioni, 31, on Tuesday, June 9, due to their past racially insensitive remarks, which have resurfaced amid the Black Lives Matter movement.

“Bravo and Evolution Media confirmed today that Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni will not be returning to Vanderpump Rules,” the network said in a statement to Us.

Schroeder and Doute, for their part, came under fire earlier this month after former SURver Faith Stowers revealed they falsely accused her of committing a crime in 2018.

“There was this article on Daily Mail where there was an African American lady. It was a weird photo, so she looked very light-skinned and had these different, weird tattoos. They showcased her, and I guess this woman was robbing people. And they called the cops and said it was me,” Stowers recalled via Instagram Live. “It was just funny, because they thought it was me because it was a black woman with a weave. So they just assumed it would be me, and they called the cops on me.”

Both Schroeder and Doute released public apologies to Stowers on Sunday, June 7.

“What I did to Faith was wrong. I apologize and I do not expect forgiveness,” the Next Level Basic author, who also lost several brand deals and was dropped by her PR company, wrote via Instagram. “I am also sorry to anyone else that feels disappointed in me. I am going to continue to look closer at myself and my actions – to take the time to listen, to learn, and to take accountability for my own privilege.”

Doute, meanwhile, wrote that her “actions were not racially driven,” but she “now completely aware of how my privilege blinded me from the reality of law enforcement’s treatment of the black community, and how dangerous my actions could have been to her.”

While Schroeder and Doute were part of Vanderpump Rules since its 2013 premiere, Boyens and Caprioni joined the cast for season 8. Before their January debut, fans discovered both the TomTom general manager and the SUR employee tweeted racial slurs in the past. After they both apologized for the second time at the June 2 reunion, Lisa Vanderpump stood by them.

“If I fired every one of you that have made mistakes, it doesn’t matter to what degree, probably none of you would have a job,” Vanderpump, 59, said during part one of the reunion. “I have never seen any inkling of anything that would make me believe that that’s the beliefs they’re holding now. And if I had, they wouldn’t be working for me.”