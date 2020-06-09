Stassi Schroeder jokingly begged Bravo not to fire her just four months before the network ended their relationship.

“Dear Bravo, please never fire me, because I love this s–t so much,” the Next Level Basic author, 31, captioned an Instagram photo with Andy Cohen and Summer House star Kyle Cooke on February 5.

Bravo confirmed in a statement to Us Weekly on Tuesday, June 9, that Schroeder and her Vanderpump Rules castmates Kristen Doute, Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni “will not be returning” to the reality show for season 9 after their past racially insensitive remarks resurfaced.

Schroeder and Doute, 37, faced backlash earlier this month after their former costar Faith Stowers revealed that the Witches of WeHo cofounders had reported her to the police in 2018 for a crime she did not commit.

The “Straight Up With Stassi” podcast host and the James Mae clothing designer both apologized on Sunday, June 7. Schroeder told her Instagram followers that she is “filled with remorse and regret for the hurt I caused,” while Doute admitted that her “privilege blinded [her] from the reality of law enforcement’s treatment of the black community.”

Us later broke the news that the reality stars “didn’t reach out to Faith directly” before publicly apologizing.

Boyens and Caprioni, for their part, made headlines in January after their racist tweets from years prior resurfaced. They apologized at the time and again during the season 8 reunion.

“I just want to say I’m just really, sincerely sorry,” the TomTom general manager told viewers. The SURver, meanwhile, said, “It wasn’t OK then, it’s not OK now. It’s something I regret deeply.”

Schroeder and Doute had been main cast members on Vanderpump Rules since the series premiered in 2013, while Boyens and Caprioni joined the show earlier this year.

Vanderpump Rules airs on Bravo Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET.