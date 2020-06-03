It’s safe to say the cast of Vanderpump Rules delivered at their first virtual reunion.

During part one of the season 8 reunion, which aired on Tuesday, June 2, newbie Max Boyens’ dating life was a major topic of conversation. While viewers watched the TomTom general manager’s romance with Dayna Kathan crash and burn on the show, he addressed his offscreen relationship with Scheana Shay, which went down in between seasons 7 and 8, at the reunion.

“I think it was hard because I worked a lot, but when we were together, we tried to do things. She took me to a Chargers game and she took me to activities … things that she does,” Max said as he attempted to describe his dynamic with the “Good As Gold” singer.

When asked about his short-lived “exclusive” relationship with Dayna, the manager admitted that he “downplayed” their romance.

“I will be the first to admit it. I was really f—king obsessed with Max,” Dayna replied. “I was so into him. I fully thought we were going to be together and it was going to be a thing.”

Max then fired back at both Scheana and Danya: “It’s the same with all of you girls. I hang out with you guys for two f—king weeks and you run with your emotions with me.”

The major shocker, however, came when Max revealed he slept with Kristen Doute after they stopped filming (and after he and Dayna nearly got back together in the fall). This revelation prompted Stassi Schroeder to snap, comparing the situation to the James Mae designer hooking up with Jax Taylor during season 2. (ICYMI: When Kristen and Jax had an affair, she was dating Tom Sandoval and Jax was trying to win back Stassi.)

“She pretended to be friends with Dayna. … I’m f—kng shook right now because I thought that Dayna and Kristen were friends, and this is f—king weird,” Stassi quipped. “And I thought that Kristen ‘has been in a relationship’ the whole time. When were you single, Kristen?”

After Max stepped in to clarify that the hookups went down “a while ago,” Kristen added it was “in the fall.” Stassi, however, argued it was a betrayal to Dayna.

“It is so f—king on brand for you to act like you are so close to Dayna and then go and f—k the dude that she’s talking about,” the “Straight Up With Stassi” podcast host insisted. “You were born shady, you remain shady, you will always be shady. And you’re a liar and you have no remorse. … This is about you hooking up with another one of your friends’ ex-boyfriends ‘cause you always need to do that, Kristen.”

Part two of the reunion airs on Bravo Tuesday, June 9, at 9 p.m. ET. Scroll through for the biggest revelations so far: