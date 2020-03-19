At it again! 50 Cent reignited his feud with Randall Emmett and Lala Kent by throwing shade at the engaged couple’s postponed wedding.

The “In Da Club” rapper, 44, shared a screenshot of a news article about Emmett, 48, and Kent, 30, having to delay their planned nuptials due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. “🤔 wasn’t nobody going to this s–t anyway. 🤦‍♂️,” 50 Cent wrote, adding the hashtags, “#abcforlife #theking 🍾#bransoncognac.”

News of Emmett and Kent’s canceled wedding first surfaced during Jax Taylor’s Instagram Live on Tuesday, March 17. At the time, he claimed the lovebirds’ lavish gathering would instead move forward with a more low-key approach due to the virus.

“I’ll be accompanying them to the courthouse,” Taylor, 40, revealed in his Instagram update. “Don’t worry, everybody is still getting married.”

Meanwhile, Emmett and Kent later confirmed their change of plans in a statement to Page Six. “We have decided to move the date of our wedding to July, given the unfortunate circumstances of what is going on,” a joint statement from the duo read. “We are obviously saddened by this but for the ultimate safety of our families and guests.”

The couple’s wedding update continued, “We have made the decision to wait and see how everything progresses. Safety will always be our number one priority.”

Emmett proposed to the Vanderpump Rules star in September 2018 during her birthday celebration in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. The film producer popped the question with a massive diamond sparkler designed by Richie Rich from Leon Diamond in New York.

Last May, Kent announced in an Instagram Stories video that she would wed Emmett on April 18, 2020. “So anyone that wants me to do anything on April 18, I officially can’t because that’s the day I get to marry my baby,” she shared at the time.

Just before revealing their wedding date, Kent got caught up in a feud between 50 Cent and her future husband. The Power actor alleged that Emmett owed him $1 million and called the Bravo star a “hoe” for admitting that her fiancé gifted her a Range Rover following their first sexual encounter.

In the days that followed, 50 Cent confirmed that he received the $1 million from Emmett and wished him “and his family a very blessed day.”