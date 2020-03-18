The novel coronavirus has made its way to West Hollywood, and Vanderpump Rules stars Lala Kent and Randall Emmett are not taking any chances.

Jax Taylor claimed on Instagram Live on Tuesday, March 17, that Kent, 29, and Emmett, 48, have canceled their wedding and are now planning a more low-key ceremony.

“I’ll be accompanying them to the courthouse,” Taylor, 40, said while sitting in his Jeep during a coffee run at a local gas station, per Reality Blurb. “Don’t worry, everybody is still getting married.”

While the future bride and groom have yet to publicly confirm the news, they have been isolating themselves amid the global outbreak.

“About to quarantine my ass off,” the “Ride With Me” singer wrote via Instagram on Saturday, March 14. “This whole situation has been way too heavy. I’ll catch y’all when this is over. Until then, be safe, stay healthy, and try not to kill each other over toilet paper.”

The Irishman coproducer, for his part, uploaded a selfie from his car on Wednesday, March 18. “Me in my driveway with nowhere to go! Be safe,” he captioned the Instagram post.

Kent and Emmett were set to tie the knot on April 18 in Newport Beach, California. As of last week, that still seemed to be the case, as Brittany Cartwright shared a photo on her Instagram Stories while having her bridesmaid dress fitted. “It’s getting closeeeee @lalakent @randallemmettfilms,” she wrote at the time.

If the wedding has indeed been canceled, Vanderpump Rules viewers need not worry as they wouldn’t have seen footage from it anyway.

“We will not be televising it,” Kent told Us Weekly exclusively in November 2019. “We’re boring with that stuff. That’s a day I don’t want to open up for people to judge or criticize. The rest of my life is a free-for-all.”

The couple went public with their romance in 2017 after Emmett split from his now-ex-wife, Ambyr Childers, with whom he shares daughters London, 10, and Rylee, 5. They got engaged in September 2018.

