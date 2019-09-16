Here comes the bride! Lala Kent and Randall Emmett’s wedding plans are officially underway.

The film producer proposed to the Vanderpump Rules star in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, in September 2018.

“I can’t stop calling him my fiancé,” Kent gushed to Us Weekly after the proposal. “My face hurts from smiling! I just can’t believe I get to have this man forever. I’m the luckiest girl in the world.”

A source told Us at the time that Kent had “no idea” that Emmett was about to pop the question.

“Randall is the most incredible human in the world. Like, I have to pinch myself that he’s mine because I’m like, ‘What did I do right in my short lifetime to get someone who supports everything I do, even when I may mess up?’” the SUR hostess gushed to Us about her fiancé in February 2019. “He’s totally there to pick me up and get me back on my feet.”

Kent added at the time that Emmett wants the wedding to be a “huge event.”

“He wants [the wedding] to be extravagant, so we, like, sometimes battle it out,” she told Us at the time. “He wants chicken crunch from Planet Hollywood, and I’m like, ‘That’s gonna have to be a negotiation because I don’t know about that.’”

Emmett was previously married to actress Ambyr Childers. They share two daughters: London and Rylee.

“I’m, like, my life is very different than what it used to be, but I’m obsessed. I’m obsessed with them,” Kent told Us about being a stepmother in December 2018. “I love it so much.”

Scroll through for all the details of the upcoming nuptials — including which Vanderpump Rules costars didn’t make the cut as bridesmaids: