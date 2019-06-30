Raise your glasses high — Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright are married! The Vanderpump Rules stars tied the knot at The Kentucky Castle, in Versailles, Kentucky on Saturday, June 29.

The couple’s costars Kristen Doute, Scheana Shay, Lala Kent, Stassi Schroeder and Ariana Madix served as bridesmaids. Katie Maloney, meanwhile, was Brittany’s matron of honor. Tom Schwartz and Tom Sandoval shared the role of best man.

Lisa Vanderpump and husband Ken Todd were also in attendance along with Bravolebrities including Southern Charm’s Shep Rose.

Jax, 39, proposed to Brittany, 30, in front of Bravo cameras at an outdoor restaurant called Neptune’s Net in Malibu in June 2018.

“The location is just a place that we went to a few times and we really like it. It’s a place that my father, when he visited here, he really, really loved,” he told Us Weekly about the proposal after it aired on season 7 of the Bravo hit. “You can see the sun setting, the dolphins are out and surfers, so it’s kind of just fun to have some crabs and dinner there, so I thought I would do it there just because it meant so much to me and my father and us. It had a lot of meaning all around.”

Jax and Brittany started dating in 2015. The twosome nearly called it quits after season 6 of Vanderpump Rules when the bartender was caught cheating with a former SURver.

“It is hard, trust me, and there are still days, sometimes, when you can’t help but think of horrible things from the past,” Brittany told Us in November 2018 about learning to trust Jax again. “But for the most part, we’ve moved mountains in this relationship. I feel like we’re almost starting over, but we’ve grown so much. He does things before I even ask him now. Even just helping around the house. I can just tell in our everyday lives that he’s changed.”

