It’s safe to say Faith Stowers and Brittany Cartwright will not be friends again anytime soon. The former SUR employee spoke to Us Weekly exclusively about how she doesn’t feel like she owes Cartwright anything after sleeping with her boyfriend Jax Taylor.

“I don’t owe Brittany anything, I’m not Brittany’s friend,” Stowers told Us in her first post-hookup interview. “Brittany doesn’t even text me back. I mean, I’m confused. The only reason why you text me in the beginning was cause you wanted a threesome.”

As previously reported, Stowers told Us that her relationship with Taylor started after he messaged her on Twitter. Then, after a party at Taylor and Cartwright’s apartment, Stowers said that Cartwright texted her to come back to their place and stay the night. Stowers decided not to, and got a message from Taylor the next day saying the couple wanted to have a threesome with her.

“I was like laughing, ‘LOL, you guys are hilarious. Brittany’s pretty cute though.’ I’m kind of flirting with the idea, but I’m not serious,” Stowers explained. “I think that’s what pushed the envelope for him. OK now I’m bringing up threesomes, here we go.”

Stowers also revealed to Us that she “actually liked” Jax and their relationship was “very intimate.”

“I actually liked Jax, like I actually appreciated his time, and so it was the fact that he lied to my face,” Stowers said, referring to Taylor denying he slept with her at Scheana Marie’s birthday party when the news of their affair was discovered. “This kid was almost in tears laying in my bed, talking about this girl, saying he was done with her and he felt trapped. But lie to my face at a party?”

“It was almost like he really, really needed this,” she continued. “It was … you could just tell, ’cause even when during the intercourse, it was very intimate, it was like … he just, I don’t know. He was in a whole other world, he was just so excited. I don’t know. I was into it, cause I liked him, I could tell he was more into it than I was. If that makes any sense.”

Stowers, who revealed on the hit Bravo series that she and Taylor didn’t use a condom, added, “I’m assuming the man is STD free, because I don’t have anything.”

Vanderpump Rules airs on Bravo Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.

Reporting by Sharon Tharp

