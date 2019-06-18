Southern Charm fans haven’t met Kathryn Dennis’ boyfriend, Hunter Price, on the Bravo series yet — but Shep Rose thinks the viewers will give their stamp of approval.

“I approve. Super nice guy, southern guy, sort of ‘Aw, shucks,’ sort of guy,” the 38-year-old told Us Weekly exclusively on Tuesday, June 18. “He’s nondescript. He’s almost like, ‘Is this okay?’ I’m like, ‘Yeah, dude. Do whatever you want to do.’ So, I like that he’s sort of genteel almost.”

Kathryn, 27, met the America’s Got Talent alum, 25, on New Year’s Eve.

“We just hit it off. And he’s kind of weird like me. I have a very peculiar sense of humor and he has the exact same one,” the mother of two told Entertainment Tonight about Hunter last month. “I was like, ‘Oh, my God, I am going to marry this guy.’”

Kathryn’s relationship with her ex-boyfriend Joseph Abruzzo is currently playing out on season 6 of the Bravo series. The Southern Charm cast quickly expressed their concern when she opened up about their relationship during the May 29 episode. Craig Conover even pointed out Joseph’s similarities to Kathryn’s ex Thomas Ravenel. (Both men are former senators who have been accused of abusive behavior, which they have repeatedly denied.)

“I was sort of on the fringes of that story. I never really understood it,” Shep told Us on Tuesday. “Craig’s like the Town Crier, you know what I mean? … I stupidly get embroiled in Craig’s romantic rumors.

While Shep may approve of Kathryn’s love life, he isn’t on board for her recent spending habits — or her Rolls Royce.

“I think it’s absurd. I think that rich screams, wealth whispers,” he told Us. “I’ve said that before. All due respect to Patricia [Altschul], who has a Bentley or whatever, I don’t think she has the amount of money that Patricia is sitting on. You can go broke real quick trying to look rich. … I’ve sat down with her and basically just been like, ‘You’ve got to be more accountable. You’ve got to be on time more.’ She’s just chronically late.”

Southern Charm airs on Bravo Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!