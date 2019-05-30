It’s raining men! Kathryn Dennis’ current boyfriend isn’t the man Southern Charm fans met on the Wednesday, May 29, episode of the Bravo hit.

The 27-year-old told her costars about her relationship with former senator Joseph Abruzzo on Wednesday’s episode, which was filmed back in October.

“I really like him a lot,” Kathryn told Naomie Olindo, noting that he lives in Boca Raton, Florida. “He’s kind, he’s got a 3-and-a-half-year-old son, and he wears sunless tanner like me.”

While Naomie seemingly approved of her castmate’s relationship with the 38-year-old, Craig Conover expressed concern, pointing out Joseph’s similarities to Kathryn’s ex Thomas Ravenel. In addition to his background in politics, Joseph was accused of assault by his estranged wife, Brandy Abruzzo, in a series of tweets in 2017. (He denied the allegations.)

“He’s a disgraced politician,” Craig said on Wednesday’s episode. “He’s not running for re-election because of his divorce.” (According to LinkedIn, Joseph left politics in 2018 is working for a law firm.)

Thomas, meanwhile, ran for South Carolina State Treasurer in 2006. While he won, the former Bravo star resigned in 2007 after he was indicted on federal cocaine distribution charges and sentenced to 10 months in jail. In September 2018, Thomas was arrested for arrest for assault and battery after he was accused of sexual assault. Thomas, who shares daughter Kensie, 5, and son Saint, 3, with Kathryn, denied the allegations against him, but did not return for season 6 of Southern Charm.

While Kathryn admitted on Wednesday’s episode that she has a “type,” the mother of two’s relationship with Joseph didn’t last. The reality TV personality met her current boyfriend, singer Hunter Price, on New Year’s Eve.

“I went to Nashville with some friends and we had dinner and they invited this guy, and they said he was single, good looking and a hard worker, all the things I have been looking for and never found,” Kathryn told Entertainment Tonight earlier this month. “We just hit it off. And he’s kind of weird like me. I have a very peculiar sense of humor and he has the exact same one. … I was like, ‘Oh, my God, I am going to marry this guy.’”

Southern Charm airs on Bravo Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET.

