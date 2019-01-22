Kathryn Dennis is off the market! The Southern Charm star confirmed she is dating country singer and America’s Got Talent alum Hunter Price.

Dennis, 27, recently shared a photo with Price, 25, via Instagram. After a fan commented, “Who’s this?” on the post, the Bravo star replied, “my person.”

Costar Naomie Olindo also sent her support, writing, “OoOoOoOoOo insta offish, along with four pink heart emojis. Dennis responded, “tH@t$ wHeN u KnO iT$ rE@L amirite??”

Price, who competed on season 13 of AGT in 2018, shared the photo of the new couple on his Instagram too. He captioned the sweet snap with a black heart emoji.

Dennis dated former Southern Charm costar Thomas Ravenel on and off from 2014 to 2016. The exes, who share 4-year-old daughter Kensie and 3-year-old son Saint, are currently involved in a bitter custody battle. After Ravenel, 56, was accused of sexual assault by two different women and arrested for assault and battery in the second degree in September 2018, Dennis filed for full custody of the kids.

In the court documents obtained by Us Weekly, the former couple slammed each other’s parenting abilities on multiple occasions. Ravenel and Dennis also accused each other of struggling with substance abuse issues, which they both denied.

Most recently, Ravenel alleged in documents filed earlier this month that Dennis has a “prescription drug habit.”

“[Dennis] has been intoxicated by the abuse of prescription drugs and/or use of illegal drugs while in sole care [of the children],” he alleged. Ravenel also claimed his ex bought drugs from “show producers.”

Dennis responded to Ravenel’s accusations in January paperwork, asking him to provide evidence to back up his claims and asking him to testify under oath about his own alleged drug use.

Bravo announced in September that Ravenel would no longer be part of Southern Charm following his arrest. It’s unclear if Price will appear on season 6 of the hit reality series, which Dennis is currently filming in Charleston, North Carolina.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!