The custody battle continues. Southern Charm star Kathryn Dennis reportedly wants her ex and the father of her two children, Thomas Ravenel, to testify under oath about his alleged drug use.

According to new court documents related to their ongoing custody battle obtained by The Blast, Dennis, 27, is requesting Ravenel, 56, answer questions about allegedly doing drugs.

The Bravo star previously accused the former politician of having a substance abuse issue in October 2018 court docs obtained by Us Weekly. She claimed he “has drunk alcohol to excess, mixed with prescription drugs, that has caused him to be impaired during periods of time in which he had custody of the children.”

In the new docs, Dennis also wants Ravenel to provide evidence to back up the allegations that he made in documents filed earlier this month regarding the reality star allegedly buying drugs from Southern Charm producers, per The Blast.

“[Dennis] abuses prescription drugs, is engaged in the use of illegal drugs, and consumes alcohol in combination thereof regularly,” Ravenel claimed in the documents. “[She] has been intoxicated by the abuse of prescription drugs and/or use of illegal drugs while in sole care.”

Per The Blast, Dennis also accused Ravenel in the latest round of paperwork of having a party with drugs present.

“What date was it when you threw a party in your home downtown with illegal drugs present and you informed fellow party participants while standing in the bathroom that mushrooms don’t show up on drug screens?” she reportedly asked in the docs.

Ravenel and Dennis are parents of 4-year-old daughter Kensie and 3-year-old son Saint. The exes, who split in 2016, have been in a nasty legal battle since October, when Dennis filed for primary custody following accusations of sexual assault against Ravenel and his September arrest for assault and battery the children’s former nanny. Bravo previously confirmed Ravenel would no longer film Southern Charm amid his legal issues.

