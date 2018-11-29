Classic white or gangster-chic? Lala Kent has a lot of decisions to make regarding her upcoming nuptials to Randall Emmett, but a wedding dress vibe is the first on her list.

“Which way will Lala go? Will she be classic or will she be gangster? You never know,” the 28-year-old Vanderpump Rules star tells Us Weekly exclusively. “Maybe both. Gangster-chic.”

“I’m like the worst bride-to-be ever. The only thing I’ve done is like scroll through Instagram and save dresses that I kind of like, that could be potential styles,” she continues. “But as far as the wedding goes, we have no date, we have no venue in mind, all we’ve said is like let’s shoot for 2020.”

Emmett popped the question on the beach in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, on September 1. After years of keeping the movie producer’s identity a secret from fans, the Give Them Lala Beauty star admits it was “weird” to say his name on the Bravo series during season 7.

“After hiding him and his name for so long, it’s like when you start saying his actual name it’s almost like you’re speaking a Voldemort, like the name that shall not be spoken or whatever the hell the line is,” Kent tells Us. “It’s hard to not say his name when now my entire cast knows him and we’re all friends. What, I’m just expected to call him ‘my man’ and all of my cast members have to call him ‘your man.’ Like how lame is that?”

She adds: “It was kind of fun for a while, now it’s played out. On to the next.”

While Kent maintains that Emmett will never appear on Vanderpump Rules, she is open to sharing the wedding planning process with on the series.

“I feel like everything I do now, I have to kind of keep him in the loop. I don’t ever want him to be blindsided by things that are spoken about on the show, just because we’ve had great moments and we’ve had not so-great moments, when it comes to the show, I think he’s a little wounded,” she notes. “But I would be completely open to talking about wedding plans on the show. Even though he’s not going to be on the show, it is my life and I did sign up for this, so that’s not something that I’m opposed to doing at all.”

Kent and Emmett did recently appear on another Bravo show together: Flipping Out. “It was really nice to see that episode because I felt like it was me outside of, like, the Vanderpump cast and you got to see me at home with my fiancé, building our life together,” she tells Us of the November 13 episode of the Jeff Lewis’ house flipping series. ‘It was pretty refreshing for both of us. And hopefully for viewers too.”



Vanderpump Rules season 7 premieres on Bravo Monday, December 3, at 9 p.m. ET.

