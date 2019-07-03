Lala Kent is head over heels for fiancé Randall Emmett and she wants the world to know it! The Vanderpump Rules star penned a sweet tribute to the TV producer on Instagram on Wednesday, July 3, and publicly apologized to him for her actions earlier this year that caused public scrutiny.

“I’ve been with this man 3 and half years. We’ve been through hell and back together. He is my soulmate, apart [sic] of who I am,” the reality star, 29, wrote alongside a photo from the night Emmett, 48, proposed to her. “The day I met him I knew I wanted to protect him forever.”

Kent went on to address her April Instagram cleanse during which she wiped her page clean of all but one photo of the pair, causing fans to speculate they had broken up. Her actions came one day after the couple’s headline-making feud with 50 Cent was ended by the rapper.

“Sometimes things don’t go exactly as I plan. People are hurtful. They create entertainment off of your pain,” she continued. “I get it, it’s what I signed up for. I don’t feel he did. In a moment of feeling protective, angry, and impulsive, I deleted every photo of him, including the moment we got engaged. I felt what people were saying was so unfair and I’m the one that put him out there like that. He is the love of my life. He is kind, and thoughtful, and everything you want when you’re thinking of your future partner.”

The Bravo TV personality concluded her post: “It is a privilege to be around him. No matter what anyone will ever have to say, this is my boo. This is our life. Rand, I will always protect you. 4.18.2020 I’m locking you down for life ♥.”

As previously reported, the “In Da Club” artist, 43, publicly called Kent a “hoe” after she revealed she was gifted a car by Emmett after their first time having sex. The rapper also claimed at the time that the Florida native, who was also a producer on 50’s Starz drama, Power, owed him a million dollars.

Kent and Emmett were first linked in 2017 and got engaged during a September 2018 trip to Cabo. The twosome are set to wed in April 2020.

