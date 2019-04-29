Is Money by Monday starring 50 Cent and Lala Kent — and produced by Randall Emmett — coming to a theater near Us? The rapper’s feud with the Vanderpump Rules star and her fiancé seemingly had a happy ending on Monday, April 29.

After 50 Cent, 43, and Kent, 29, exchanged nasty insults on Friday, April 26, via Instagram, the “In Da Club” wordsmith accused Emmett of owing him $1 million. As a result, 50 Cent began sharing several memes involving Kent and the Bravo series, including a clip of the SUR hostess giving NSFW details about her relationship with Emmett.

However, when the musician received the money on Monday, he waved the white flag. 50 Cent announced the feud was over by sharing his text message exchange with the producer.

“Fit I agree to all the terms can u please stop posting,” Emmett texted 50 Cent on Sunday, April 28. “Money will be there in the am.”

The next morning, the Grammy winner replied, “You made this f–king mess, when the money hits the accounts everyone comes down.”

Hours later, 50 Cent told Emmett he received the payment. “OK I just got the wire a–hole,” the musician wrote. “Back to my regular scheduled program.”

In addition to removing several of his posts about the situation, 50 Cent wished the couple well in his since-deleted Instagram post.

“I got my money, so I have no problem with @randallemmettfilms in fact I’m wishing him and his family a very blessed day,” 50 Cent wrote alongside the text messages on Monday. “😏positive vibes now guys. LOL #lecheminduroi #bransoncognac #bellator.”

While 50 Cent appeared to end his feud with the couple, he is still selling T-shirts mocking the situation and even reposted a link to purchase the merchandise on Monday.

Several celebrities took interest in the drama between 50 Cent, Emmett and Kent over the weekend, including Vanderpump Rules producer Andy Cohen. After a fan shared the text message exchange between the two men with Cohen on Monday via Twitter, he replied, “OMG.”

