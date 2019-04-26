There’s no such thing as TMI in Lala Kent’s world! The Vanderpump Rules star got into a NSFW exchange with 50 Cent on Instagram over the story of how she and her now-fiancé, Randall Emmett, first got together.

The back and forth started when the raper, 43, posted a clip from the Bravo reality series on Instagram on Friday, April 26. The video showed Kent, 28, telling costar Stassi Schroeder about her unconventional love story with the movie producer, 48. “I let him hit it the first time and we were inseparable,” the Row actress told Schroeder, 30. “He would just send me, like, really expensive gifts. The first night we banged, I got a car the next day. He was like, ‘Do you want a Range Rover?’”

The “Candy Shop” wordsmith — who previously starred on Power, which Emmett executive produces — hilariously captioned the video: “10 seconds left in the 4 quarter hoe’s are Winning. Do you want A range rover, yes, bitch yassss. Then just run out and suck a d–k. LOL smh #lecheminduroi #bransoncognac.”

Kent is typically not one to bite her tongue, so she quipped in the comments: “She swears she’s a thug from south side Jamaica queens & she’s up in here watching Bravo. Someone has forgotten where they come from. Coming for me on the gram!? I smell fish coming from fifty’s direction. Vanderpump Rules airs Monday’s at 9/8C, only by @bravotv. I got the strap.”

Emmett proposed to the SUR hostess during a trip to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, in September 2018, less than a year after they went public with their relationship. In February, Kent couldn’t help but gush over her fiancé.

“Randall is the most incredible human in the world,” she told Us Weekly exclusively. “Like, I have to pinch myself that he’s mine because I’m like, ‘What did I do right in my short lifetime to get someone who supports everything I do, even when I may mess up?’ He’s totally there to pick me up and get me back on my feet.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!