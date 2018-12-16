It’s the season to celebrate and Lala Kent and her fiancé, Randall Emmett, have added to the excitement by commemorating their engagement at a star-studded bash surrounded by their closest friends and family.

The pair — who got engaged in September — showcased their love for each other at a stunning party at Avenue nightclub in Los Angeles on Saturday, December 15. In attendance were the 28-year-old’s Vanderpump Rules costars including Stassi Schroeder, Scheana Shay, Kristen Doute, Ariana Madix, Peter Madrigal, Jax Taylor and fiancée Brittany Cartwright, who documented an emotional Kent gushing over her beau.

Scroll down to see pictures of the beautiful celebration!