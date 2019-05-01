Lala Kent said earlier this month that she was excited to marry and start a family with fiancé Randall Emmett. Two weeks later, however, the Vanderpump Rules star may have changed her mind.

Kent, 28, appears to have deleted almost all photos of Emmett, 48, from her Instagram feed — including an upload from their September 2018 engagement — leaving behind only a pic of the couple from their December 2018 engagement party.

The Instagram purge comes one day after 50 Cent ended his feud with the couple. The online fight started after the rapper, 43, suggested Kent was a “hoe” for saying she got a car from Emmett the day after they first had sex. 50 Cent later claimed Emmett, a fellow producer on the Starz drama Power, owed him a million dollars.

Amid the feud, the Grammy winner posted a screenshot of a text message he said was from Emmett. “I said I’m sorry fofty [sic] I’m heading to emergency room Im not doing well Please don’t text me anymore,” it read. “This is too much for me I’m so hurt and not feeling well Now my ex is f–king with me after your post this is very bad for me on all levels going to er to make sure not having heart attack. Please fifty no more.”

On Monday, April 29, however, the “In Da Club” emcee said Emmett had made a wire transfer to him. “I got my money, so I have no problem with @randallemmettfilms in fact I’m wishing him and his family a very blessed day,” he wrote. “Positive vibes only now guys.”

Despite that ceasefire, Kent seemed to reference the drama on Instagram on Tuesday. “Funny how the ones calling you a hoe are the ones you never let hit it,” she wrote one now-deleted Instagram Stories post. “Just because it’s written doesn’t make it true. #65k,” she said in another.

In February, Kent had the highest praise for her fiancé. “Randall is the most incredible human in the world,” she told Us at the time. “Like, I have to pinch myself that he’s mine because I’m like, ‘What did I do right in my short lifetime to get someone who supports everything I do, even when I may mess up?’ He’s totally there to pick me up and get me back on my feet.”

The pair first got together in December 2017.

Vanderpump Rules airs on Bravo Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.

