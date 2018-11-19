Taking it day by day! Lala Kent and her fiancé, Randall Emmett, are in no rush to wed.

“We haven’t thought about one little detail,” the 28-year-old reality star told Us Weekly of wedding planning at the 3rd Annual Vanderpump Dog Foundation Gala in Los Angeles on Friday, November 16.

Kent, however, doesn’t mind the wait. “I think by next summer, we’ll have a date on the books,” the Bravo TV personality dished. “But as of right now, we’re just enjoying being engaged, because fiancée is such a pretty word, so I’m all about it! I’ll keep it as long as I can.”

Us Weekly exclusively confirmed that Emmett, 47, popped the question to his bride-to-be in a romantic beach proposal in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, on September 1.

“I can’t stop calling him my fiancé,” the newly minted fiancée told Us at the time. “My face hurts from smiling! I just can’t believe I get to have this man forever. I’m the luckiest girl in the world.”

Kent announced her happy news alongside a series of Instagram pictures showing off her gorgeous diamond engagement ring.

“Last night was the best night of my entire life. I got engaged to the man of my dreams,” she wrote. “I get to call this amazing human my fiancé! An engagement last night, my birthday today, and every sign my dad could possibly send me to let me know he’s here. I’m the happiest girl in the world. @randallemmettfilms”

The following day, the pair headed to Las Vegas where they celebrated alongside Vanderpump Rules castmates including Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright, Tom Sandoval, Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz.

With reporting by Emily Marcus

