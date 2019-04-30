50 Cent ended his feud with Lala Kent and her fiancé, but the Vanderpump Rules star seems to have more to say.

The tense online exchange started when 50 Cent, 43, implied that Kent, 28, was a “hoe” after she said fiancé Randall Emmett gave her a Range Rover the day after they first had sex.

The reality star seemed to reference the spat again in her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, April 30, writing, “Funny how the ones calling you a hoe are the ones you never let hit it.”

In a more cryptic post on Tuesday, Kent wrote, “Just because it’s written doesn’t make it true. #65k.” Both slides have since been deleted from her Instagram Stories.

50 Cent shaded Kent on Friday, April 26, posting a Vanderpump Rules clip in which she described her first hookup with Emmett, 48. “I let him hit it the first time and we were inseparable,” she told costar Stassi Schroeder in the clip. “He would just send me, like, really expensive gifts. The first night we banged, I got a car the next day. He was like, ‘Do you want a Range Rover?’”

In his caption for the Instagram video, 50 Cent wrote, “10 seconds left in the 4 quarter hoe’s are Winning. Do you want A range rover, yes, bitch yassss. Then just run out and suck a d–k. LOL smh.”

Kent clapped back in the comments, writing, “She swears she’s a thug from south side Jamaica queens & she’s up in here watching Bravo. Someone has forgotten where they come from. Coming for me on the gram!?”

50 Cent also claimed on social media that Emmett, a colleague of his from the Starz series Power, owed him money. Emmett later told the 50 Cent he was heading to a hospital, according to a screenshot the “Candy Shop” performer posted on Instagram. “I said I’m sorry fofty [sic] I’m heading to emergency room Im not doing well Please don’t text me anymore,” the message read. “This is too much for me I’m so hurt and not feeling well Now my ex is f–king with me after your post this is very bad for me on all levels going to er to make sure not having heart attack. Please fifty no more.”

On Monday, April 29, 50 Cent reported Emmett had paid him. “I got my money, so I have no problem with @randallemmettfilms in fact I’m wishing him and his family a very blessed day,” he wrote. “Positive vibes only now guys.”

Kent and Emmett started dating in December 2017 and announced their engagement in September 2018.

Vanderpump Rules airs on Bravo Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.

