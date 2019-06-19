Vanderpump Rules stars Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright are set to wed later this summer, but could James Kennedy and his girlfriend Raquel Leviss be the next couple to take the plunge?

“Yeah, probably,” Kennedy told Us Weekly earlier this month at the Cleo grand reopening in Hollywood. “You know, I don’t like rushing that cause we’re like 10 years younger than everyone else on the show, but I love her so much.”

Though the couple — who started dating in 2016 — aren’t yet engaged, Kennedy gushed to Us about how strong their relationship is at the moment. “Me and Raquel are super great,” he told Us. “We’re super happy together. She’s the love of my life. I love her.”

The former Miss Sonoma County and her beau’s relationship has weathered cheating rumors that have played out on episodes of the hit Bravo show. Though they remain boyfriend and girlfriend, many of the series’ main cast members have been vocal about not believing Kennedy is faithful to Leviss.

Lala Kent — who is engaged to Randall Emmett — opened up to Us in December 2018 about the pair. “I don’t know that I feel badly for her anymore because … it’s like seeing the murder scene and still needing more evidence,” the Give Them Lala Beauty creator dished in December 2018. “It’s like, ‘Okay, girl, I can’t even deal.’ Like, you’re killing my brain cells at this point, and I don’t have a lot of those to lose.”

Kristen Doute, for her part, shared her opinion on the pair with Us in June of last year. “Do I think James has been faithful to Raquel? No,” she said at the time. “Exactly what I said on the reunion last season, absolutely not. I haven’t changed my mind since the reunion, but I also don’t surround myself with James. I don’t think there’s anything he could do to make me change my mind about the way I felt last year.”

With reporting by Nicole Pajer

