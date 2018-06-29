It’s not about the pasta, but it might be about the cheating? Vanderpump Rules star Kristen Doute is convinced that James Kennedy cheats on his girlfriend, Raquel Leviss.

“Do I think James has been faithful to Raquel? No,” Kristen, 35, exclusively Us Weekly at her James Mae Collection Launch Party at Estrella in West Hollywood on Thursday, June 28. “Exactly what I said on the reunion last season, I absolutely not. I haven’t changed my mind since the reunion, but I also don’t surround myself with James. I don’t think there’s anything he could do to make me change my mind about the way I felt last year.”

When asked if she had any advice for Raquel, the reality TV personality — who dated James from the end of Vanderpump Rules season 2 in 2014 until their season 4 split in 2015 —simply said, “Run! Really hard and really fast.”

Kristen’s advice for the 26-year-old DJ’s girlfriend may not come as a shock to fans, as the duo’s tumultuous relationship, which included cheating allegations and nasty arguments, was documented on the Bravo hit.

James, for his part, has always denied cheating on Raquel in the past, most recently at the season 6 reunion, which aired in May.

Kristen also cleared up rumors that her t-shirt line, James Mae, was named after her ex.

“He wishes! Ugh. Doesn’t he wish?” Kristen told Us. “It’s named after my niece and nephew, the two most important people in my life.”

She continued: “And I thought it had a certain beautiful ring to it, and it’s pretty gender neutral, which was what I wanted for the line once we redeveloped the line. I didn’t want it to sound too feminine or too masculine. I wanted it to be something that … Well, it’s obviously more of a female-driven line, but we offer men’s tees.”

Vanderpump Rules is expected to return to Bravo for season 7 later this year.

With reporting by Emily Marcus

