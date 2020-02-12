Setting the record straight. Scheana Shay has finally admitted that she envied her Vanderpump Rules costar Dayna Kathan, but her jealousy did not stem from the reasons fans think.

“I’ll say it was a jealousy thing, but it had nothing to do with Max [Boyens],” Scheana, 34, told exclusively to Us Weekly at Blumhouse’s Fantasy Island premiere in L.A. on Tuesday, February 11. “If you listen to my podcast that comes out tomorrow, you will hear all of that as well as the one I did with Ariana [Madix]. We talk about all that on my podcast.”

The Bravo personality noted that fans will continue to see the drama between the trio unfold on the hit series’ eighth season. “You will see Dayna and I finally resolve our issues on the episode tonight, and then it’s all pretty much uphill from there. So I’m glad for that,” she shared with Us.

Scheana revealed that she’s now on good terms with Dayna, who she hung out with earlier that day at Chrissy Teigen’s Quay Australia event. However, the “Scheananigans with Scheana” podcast host admitted that she was “dreading” the arrival of Tuesday’s episode.

“There’s been so much buildup with her and I, and our drama. And so much has happened since then that I’m just excited to get to see that stuff,” she explained. “So now that this episode is almost over, [I’m] looking forward to the rest of the season.”

After Scheana dated Max last year, she was accused of being jealous of Dayna and her new-formed romance with him at the start of season 8. In Tuesday night’s episode, Lisa Vanderpump confronted Scheana about her possible jealousy of Dayna but she denied being envious. “They’re not dating, they’re hooking up,” Scheana said, noting that she’s “really good friends” with Max following their split.

Last month, Scheana opened up about why she hazed Dayna with menial side tasks while working together at Lisa’s SUR restaurant. “You know, in all honesty, [my manager] Peter [Madrigal] was the one [telling me to do it]. So I was just doing what my manager said,” she explained on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen on January 21. “He said, ‘Make her polish all the glasses and then dust the shelves.’ And I was like, ‘All right, done.’”

With reporting by Emily Marcus