Summer at SUR never disappoints.

The filming of season 8 of Vanderpump Rules, which stars Scheana Shay, Stassi Schroeder, Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright, Lala Kent, James Kennedy, Ariana Madix, Tom Sandoval, Katie Maloney, Tom Schwartz and Kristen Doute is well underway. And according to Lisa Vanderpump, the cast is evolving, but are still up to their old tricks.

“[There’s] a lot of really strong dynamics of how things change and how they’ve grown up. You see them advancing,” the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum told Us Weekly exclusively in July 2019. “One step forward, two steps back. It’s a great season, as always it’s gonna be a long season because there’s a lot of content and complicated dynamics.”

One of the complicated dynamics is expected to be between Stassi and Kristen, who showed signs of a falling out after the T-shirt designer ditched her costar’s engagement celebration to Beau Clark.

There may also be issues between the original cast and the new SURvers, but Stassi previously told Us that she isn’t worried about losing her spot on the series.

“I think it’s interesting,” Stassi told Us in July 2019 about new cast members. “I think every show needs a new fresh person or new fresh idea to keep it going, so it’s only good.”

Bravo has yet to announce a premiere date for season 8, but Vanderpump Rules typically returns in November or December.

Scroll through for all the details of the upcoming season: