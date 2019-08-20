Lisa Vanderpump wasn’t lying when she teased “complicated dynamics” forming during Vanderpump Rules season 8. Jax Taylor seemingly had a falling out with costars Kristen Doute, Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval.

The 40-year-old SUR bartender is no longer following his three costars on Instagram — and vice versa. It’s unclear who stopped keeping up with who first or if the castmates blocked each other on the social media platform.

The potential drama may come as a surprise to fans as Sandoval served as one of the co-men at Jax and Brittany Cartwright on June 29 alongside Tom Schwartz. Ariana and Kristen, meanwhile, were bridesmaids at the Kentucky nuptials. The “Fancy AF Cocktails” authors and the James Mae creator are all still following Brittany on Instagram.

Sandoval’s relationship with Kristen, however, appears to be on good terms for the first time since their 2013 breakup.

“The first pic I’ve posted of just the two of us in 5 years,” Kristen captioned a photo with the TomTom co-owner on Friday, August 16, via Instagram. “He & ari are always so supportive of my ventures. 👊🏽 love ya, T! @jamesmae.co.”

Ariana is a fan of their newfound friendship, commenting, “Love you and so proud of what you’ve accomplished 🙌🏼”

While Kristen may have new allies on the Bravo series, she is also seemingly on the outs with besties Stassi Schroeder and Katie Maloney. After the T-shirt designer was noticeably absent from the Next Level Basic author’s engagement party to Beau Clark last month, Stassi’s mother confirmed there was an issue between the women.

“Yes, quite sad,” Dayna Schroeder replied when asked by a fan about Kristen missing the celebration. “But I didn’t really know all the particulars. So I was out of the loop for awhile. Don’t you worry, it’s like Lion King and the circle of life. ….each one of these girls will grow, change and come back to their original strong friendship bond that they’ve always had. Somethings just take time.”

Days later, Stassi and Katie ditched Kristen’s James Mae event, which Ariana, Sandoval, Schwartz, Brittany, Jax and Scheana Shay all attended.

Vanderpump Rules wrapped filming with a finale party at TomTom on August 12. While Kristen did indeed go to the bash, she shared a cryptic quote about change hours before the get-together.

Vanderpump Rules is expected to return to Bravo later this year.

