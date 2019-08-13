A lot can change in one year! The cast of Vanderpump Rules commemorated TomTom’s first anniversary while filming the season 8 finale.

Scheana Shay, Stassi Schroeder, Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright, Lala Kent, James Kennedy, Ariana Madix, Katie Maloney and Kristen Doute came together at Tom Sandoval, Tom Schwartz and Lisa Vanderpump‘s West Hollywood hotspot on Monday, August 12.

Kristen, for her part, documented her “finale prep” via Instagram Story — and the final step included a cryptic meme about change, which was seemingly aimed at Stassi and Katie.

“You’ve changed,” a caterpillar tells a butterfly in Kristen’s post.

“We’re supposed to,” the butterfly answers.

Bravo fans first noticed a rift between Kristen, Stassi and Katie after the James Mae creator didn’t attend the Next Level Basic author’s engagement party to Beau Clark on July 31. Kristen was also missing from Katie and Schwartz’s Las Vegas nuptials last month.

A week before the finale party, Stassi and Katie ditched Kristen’s T-shirt event, which the rest of the cast attended on Wednesday, August 7.

Stassi teased the drama on her “Straight Up With Stassi” podcast earlier this month.

“We’re at the homestretch from filming, I have a few days left. My brain is mush,” she told fiancé Beau on Friday, August 9. “The drama is killing me. I can’t anymore. I can’t talk about this s–t anymore. … I’m literally dead inside.”

Lisa also teased new dynamics between the cast exclusively to Us Weekly last month.

“[There’s] a lot of really strong dynamics of how things change and how they’ve grown up. You see them advancing,” the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum explained. “One step forward, two steps back. It’s a great season, as always it’s gonna be a long season because there’s a lot of content.”

Scroll through to see photos from the season 8 finale party: