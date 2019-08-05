



Stassi Schroeder ’s mom,, hinted that her daughter might have fallen out with her Vanderpump Rules costar Kristen Doute

Dayna made a telling statement after she posted an Instagram photo on Wednesday, July 31, with Stassi from the celebration that Lisa Vanderpump threw for the Next Level Basic author after she announced her engagement to Beau Clark.

“Couldn’t be happier for my little girl!!!! Best day of her life! Congratulations Nastassia & Beau!!!! Thank you Lisa for absolutely everything you did to make this happen, you are incredible!!!” she captioned the photo.

While Stassi’s costars Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright, Tom Schwartz and Lala Kent were at Vanderpump’s Villa Rosa for the engagement party, Doute was not, and she didn’t comment on Stassi’s Instagram announcement straight away, either.

In a screengrab captured by the Instagram account Commentsbybravo, a follower asked: “Dayna were you sad Kristen wasn’t there? I know you two are close!”

“Yes, quite sad,” she responded. “But I didn’t really know all the particulars. So I was out of the loop for awhile. Don’t you worry, it’s like Lion King and the circle of life. ….each one of these girls will grow, change and come back to their original strong friendship bond that they’ve always had. Somethings just take time.”

A day before Stassi announced her engagement, she and Doute appeared to hint at some behind-the-scenes tension when they joined Katie Maloney at the launch of their Witches of WeHo Potion No. 2 Basic Witch Rosé at Farmhouse restaurant at the Beverly Center in L.A.

When Us Weekly asked the trio what it was like collaborating together, Stassi replied, “There are ups and downs. I’m not gonna lie.”

Questioned about what they argue about the most, Doute said, “Nothing, really, about the wine” before adding they didn’t see eye to eye about “friend stuff sometimes, but not about our business.”

