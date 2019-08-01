Supportive pals! The cast of Vanderpump Rules rallied around Stassi Schroeder after she announced her engagement to Beau Clark.

Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright, Scheana Shay, Katie Maloney, Tom Sandoval, Lala Kent and Randall Emmett were among those who chimed in with congratulations on social media. Executive producer Andy Cohen extended his warm wishes too.

The group later met up at Lisa Vanderpump’s house to celebrate together on Wednesday, July 31.

“OMG,” the Next Level Basic author, 31, captioned an Instagram photo of herself and Clark, 39, rejoicing on Wednesday. “I feel like Meghan Markle.”

The actor, for his part, shared a PDA-filled shot with his fiancée, writing: “Sloppy Kisses 4 Life!”

Schroeder later explained on her Instagram Story that she went to the cemetery where the proposal took place to tour mausoleums “to see if I wanted to buy one.” She then called her engagement ring “straight out of Downton Abbey.” The Bravo personality told her fiancé, “I love you. I feel like a queen.”

Love is in the air for the cast of the Bravo reality show. Taylor and Cartwright, 30, tied the knot in Kentucky in June. Schroeder previously dated her 40-year-old costar during seasons 1 and 2 of Vanderpump Rules.

Maloney, 32, and husband Tom Schwartz wed for a second time in Las Vegas on Thursday, July 25. They first exchanged vows in August 2016, but pal Lance Bass admitted earlier this month that they were not legally married because they did not fill out the paperwork correctly.

Kent, meanwhile, revealed in May her wedding to Emmett, 48, will take place in April of next year. The twosome got engaged in September 2018.

Schroeder and Clark, who began dating in February 2018, opened up about their wedding plans during a June episode of her “Straight Up With Stassi” podcast. “I feel like we’re not gonna get along, like you said I’m not allowed to … I want to walk down the aisle [to] a haunted horror version of ‘Here Comes the Bride,’” she suggested, to which he quickly retorted: “Yeah, no.”

When the reality star mentioned her desire to have “dead people serving cocktails” at the nuptials, Clark said, “Then we might as well get married on Halloween.”

Scroll to see the Vanderpump Rules cast’s reactions to the engagement!