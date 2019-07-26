Raise your cowboy hats high, Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney said “I do” for the second time.

Us Weekly previously confirmed that the Vanderpump Rules stars obtained a marriage license in Las Vegas on Wednesday, July 24. The following night, Tom and Katie seemingly made things official with a Western-themed ceremony in Sin City.

“I’m in-between newlyweds!” Stassi Schroeder exclaimed while sitting next to Tom and Katie on Thursday, July 25, via her Instagram Story.

The duo commemorated their wedding with a white cake that read “Congratulations!”

The couple and their friends — Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright, Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix, Beau Clark, Lala Kent and fiancé Randall Emmett— sported cowboy attire for the celebrations. The group also stopped by Lisa Vanderpump’s new Las Vegas hotspot, Vanderpump Cocktail Garden.

Katie and Schwartz first exchanged vows three years ago in front of Bravo cameras during season 5 of the series. Earlier this month, however, Lance Bass revealed that the twosome failed to full out their paperwork correctly.

“We just found out Tom and Katie are not married,” the former boybander revealed on the “Bleav in Reality Bytes!” podcast. “They did not send in their materials right, so, they are not married.”

Days later, Bass apologized for leaking the season 8 story line.

“I didn’t know it was a secret,” the singer said on Strahan and Sara on July 16. “I don’t know reality television like that. I apologize, I’m sorry. You’ll just have to watch [Vanderpump Rules]. You’ll have to see the show to see what really happens.”

Scroll through to see photos from the Las Vegas nuptials: