Lance Bass is saying bye, bye, bye to the drama that could have potentially come out of his recent comments about Vanderpump Rules stars Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney. The singer issued a public apology on Wednesday, July 16, days after he claimed the couple aren’t legally married.

Bass, 40, addressed his claims during the Wednesday, July 16, episode of Strahan and Sara. “I didn’t know it was a secret,” the former boybander explained, adding that he realizes he “spilled the tea.”

“I don’t know reality television like that,” Bass continued. “I apologize, I’m sorry. You’ll just have to watch [Vanderpump Rules]. You’ll have to see the show to see what really happens.”

Bass’ clarification comes less than a week after he opened up about the legal status of Schwartz, 36, and 32-year-old Maloney’s courtship during a “REALITY BYTES!” podcast interview on July 10. During the podcast, Bass spilled the beans while talking about the recent wedding between the couple’s Pump Rules costars Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright that he officiated last month.

“We just found out Tom and Katie are not married,” the “Pop” singer claimed while sharing that he was nervous about what went into officiating Taylor and Cartwright’s wedding. “They did not send in their materials right, so, they are not married.”

The former ‘NSync member also added that the situation “might be a little storyline” on the upcoming season of Vanderpump Rules. Lisa Vanderpump officiated Schwartz and Maloney’s August 2016 nuptials in which they said “I do” in front of cast members of the hit Bravo TV show in Northern California.

More recently, the couple served as Cartwright, 30, and Taylor’s matron of honor and best man at their wedding in Kentucky. Days after the newlyweds’ extravagant celebration, Bass honored Taylor, his partner in a number of business ventures, in a series of Instagram posts for the reality star’s 40th birthday.

“Happy Birthday @mrjaxtaylor!! It was an honor to officiate your special day!” he wrote alongside photos from Taylor and Cartwright’s special day.

